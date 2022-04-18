The Office of Management and Budget (OMB) has named Drew Myklegard acting Deputy Federal CIO while it continues to seek a permanent hire for the vacant Deputy Federal CIO position.

The new appointment follows the retirement at the end of March of Deputy Federal CIO Maria Roat. OMB posted the position on USAJobs.gov last month.

Myklegard was named Associate Deputy Federal CIO in January.

Prior to that, he held senior IT management positions at the Department of Veterans Affairs, mostly recently as Executive Director of Product Engineering and leader of the DevSecOps Product Engineering Division from 2018 to early 2022. Before that, he was senior advisor to the agency CIO from 2017 to 2018, and Director of Platform and IT Innovation from 2013 to 2017.

“I’ve asked Drew Myklegard to step into the role of acting deputy federal CIO while the search is underway for our next deputy,” said Federal CIO Clare Martorana in a statement. “In just a few months with our team, Drew has already made an outsized impact in executing on OFCIO’s strategic priorities. He understands that in a 21st-century operating environment, if the technology doesn’t work, then the policy doesn’t work.”