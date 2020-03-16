OMB Clamps Down on Travel for Feds; ‘Mission-Critical’ is Standard

The Office of Management and Budget (OMB) issued instructions to Federal agency and department heads on March 14 to limit any travel by Federal agency employees to “mission-critical” situations due to the COVID-19 coronavirus.

The new travel policy reflects the administration’s aim “to prioritize the health and safety of the work force – and of Americans broadly,” OMB said.

“Only mission-critical travel is recommended at this time,” OMB said, leaving it up to agency heads to determine when travel meets that threshold.

“Travel by any Federal employee to or within areas where there is a community spread of COVID-19 should only be undertaken when there is an urgent need, such as to protect life and property,” OMB said.

OMB said Federal agencies should consider a range of factors in determining whether or not travel is mission-critical, including: