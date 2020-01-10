ODNI, NSA Working on Unclassified Cyber Reporting

The Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) and the National Security Agency (NSA) are both working on less classified methods of cyberthreat information sharing, according to two officials at a FedInsider webinar on Jan. 9.

Wally Coggins, director of ODNI’s Intelligence Community Security Coordination Center (IC SCC), said that IC SCC is working on the “integrated defense of the entire intelligence community information environment.” While the agency has already deployed a classified threat indicator sharing repository, Coggins explained that expanding it is the next step.

“It’s been available for some time on high side … though we do have an initiative underway to do deployments of it at the unclassified and the secret level,” Coggins said.

He added that the “number one priority” for the intelligence community is enhancing how information is communicated to stakeholders through partnerships and improved interfaces.

Representing NSA, Deputy Director of the Cybersecurity Directorate Dave Frederick shared similar goals. The agency wants to produce more products that help stakeholders understand the tradecraft, Frederick said.

“You’re going to see an increase from NSA in terms of tradecraft reports published at the unclassified level,” the deputy director predicted.

Frederick also hinted at NSA’s forthcoming “real time collaboration” initiatives to mitigate threats. He said that the agency is improving its ability to make information available to stakeholders and working together is the next step.