The Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) has a new election threats head with the hiring of Jeffrey Wichman as its Intelligence Community Election Threats Executive.

Wichman, a career CIA official, will help coordinate the intelligence community’s (IC) election threat response from adversarial nation states – which includes agencies detecting and deterring cyberattacks, disinformation campaigns, and efforts to influence politicians and policy debates.

Wichman has more than 30 years of experience in the CIA, serving in several different roles, including:

Trains Analyst for the Mission Center for Counterterrorism (CTC);

Senior Cyber Analyst for the Directorate of Digital Innovation; and

The Director of Analysis for CTC.

In 2021, ODNI “prioritized efforts to recruit and retain a diverse workforce, promote innovation in [their] work, foster public and private partnerships with the IC, and promote strategic foresight within national security.”

Additionally, the office saw the National Security Agency launch a quantum information science research center and the National Intelligence University transitioning from the Defense Intelligence Agency to ODNI.