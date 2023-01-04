The National Science Foundation (NSF) – in collaboration with six other Federal agencies – is looking to work with minority serving institutions to usher in further study and engagement on artificial intelligence (AI) technologies research.

The new NSF program – Expanding AI Innovation through Capacity Building and Partnerships (ExpandAI) – is making funding available to partner on capacity development projects as well as scaling up existing AI programs.

Margaret Martonosi, NSF’s assistant director for Computer and Information Science and Engineering said the program will help expand AI research, education, and workforce opportunities.

“In close collaboration with our federal partners and with the AI Institutes program, NSF Is launching ExpandAI in order to enable an even broader community of researchers to advance the Nation’s AI capacity in scientific power and workforce,” stated Martonosi.

The program will have two tracks. The first is the ExpandAI Capacity Building Pilots (CAP) track that will focus on capacity building at institutions without AI programs. The second is the ExpandAI Partnership (PARTNER) track which will scale up current AI programs at existing minority serving institutions.

Institutions looking for new funding from the program may receive between $300,000 to $700,000, and will have multiple opportunities to apply this year.

The ExpandAI program addresses strategies that were outlined in the National Artificial Intelligence Research and Development Strategic Plan 2019 Update.

“We hope to see a more diverse, more inclusive participation of talented innovators from across our nation, driving AI research and innovation that continues to build our country’s AI leading capabilities and workforce development,” stated Martonosi.