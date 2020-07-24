NSCAI Makes Q2 Recommendations to Congress

The National Security Commission on AI (NSCAI) has submitted its second-quarter recommendations to Congress on July 22 to strengthen ongoing AI efforts in the Executive and Legislative branches.

The Commission reviewed and approved 35 recommendations that fell into six different areas, including:

Taking various steps to advance the Defense Department’s internal AI R&D capabilities;

Establishing a strategic approach for identifying, resourcing, and fielding AI-enabled applications for operational challenges;

Expanding government programs to increase the scale of the Federal government’s efforts to train and recruit a skilled workforce;

Considering and implementing new controls U.S. emerging technology;

Improving the State Department’s infrastructure by reorienting diplomacy around AI; and

Recommending that departments and agencies implement guidelines for “ethical and responsible development and fielding of AI using a Key Considerations paradigm.”

“The Commissioners are all of the same mind that the U.S. government has to organize, resource and train to understand and employ AI-enabled technologies,” NSCAI Vice Chair Robert Work said. “It will affect our economic competitiveness, it will affect our national security competitiveness, it will improve the lives of our citizens. And we want to do all those things ethically, responsibly and in close partnership with private sector, academia, non-governmental organizations and international partners. And we believe these recommendations will advance all these efforts.”

NSCAI is an independent Federal agency that began in March 2019. Along with the recommendations on AI to the Executive and Legislative branches, NSCAI makes recommendations on integrating AI into national security programs.