NRC Staff Begins Slow Return to the Office

A small number of Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) staff began to return to work at the agency’s offices on June 15 in the first phase of a three-part re-opening plan, according to an NRC spokesperson.

“A small number of staff meeting certain criteria will return to the buildings, while following social distancing and other requirements,” said Scott Burnell, an NRC spokesperson. “There are two additional phases, that last of which is full return. There is no timeline for progression through the phases.”

An internal agency memo sent last week stated that all employees must undergo online COVID-19 training prior to being granted access to an NRC facility. “The training is due for everyone, regardless of their return date, by no later than July 1, 2020,” said the memo, a copy of which was obtained by MeriTalk.