NRC Considers Cloud to Improve OIG Operations

The Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) is considering a cloud-based solution to improve its Office of the Inspector General (OIG) Management Information System, according to a May 12 request for information (RFI).

NRC is seeking solutions currently deployed at other OIGs because the offices must follow common standards. The current Management Information System has been in place since 2004 and NRC is looking for an on-premise, Software-as-a-Service solution to replace it.

The overarching solution will be “comprised of audit, investigations, and a correspondence and ticketing tracking applications, or individual application(s).” The new Management Information System will not only be able to store and organize the necessary OIG electronic content, but also assign projects to staff and provide a timeline of work milestones.

NRC is also interested in including a search capability for platform and dashboards to monitor the OIG’s workflow. The new program will have to support approximately 175 allegations, 40 cases, 30 audits, and 50 tickets requiring further action per year.

Responses to the RFI are due by May 29.