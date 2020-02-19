NOAA Sets Strategy to Coordinate Agency-Wide AI Effort

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) on Feb. 18 released its Artificial Intelligence (AI) strategy that aims to coordinate efforts to use AI technologies across the agency.

While NOAA already has used AI for such purposes as surveying the deep seas and supporting partners in wildfire detection, the agency’s previous AI efforts have originated in individual offices rather than from a centralized focus. Now, the agency said it is increasing institutional support to reduce the cost of AI-related data processing and provide higher quality and more timely scientific products.

“These strategies will accelerate the implementation of the most effective science and technology applications to advance NOAA’s mission to protect life and property and grow the American Blue Economy,” said retired Navy Rear Adm. Tim Gallaudet, Ph.D., Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Oceans and Atmosphere and Deputy NOAA Administrator, speaking at the American Geophysical Union’s Ocean Sciences Meeting.

The NOAA AI Strategy has five main goals:

Establish an efficient organizational structure and processes to advance AI across NOAA;

Advance AI research and innovation in support of NOAA’s mission;

Accelerate the transition of AI research to applications;

Strengthen and expand AI partnerships; and

Promote AI proficiency in the workforce.

The strategy, NOAA said, will accelerate the agency’s priority to regain world leadership in global weather modeling.