The National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) is seeking feedback on a draft special publication about its 5G technologies cybersecurity guidance.

The NIST National Cybersecurity Community of Excellence (NCCoE) released the second portion of its 5G Cybersecurity Guidance – the approach, architecture, and security characteristics guide – for public view and comment recently. The NCCoE previously released the executive summary after it was authored in February 2021.

“Organizations face significant challenges in transitioning from 4G to 5G usage, particularly the need to safeguard new 5G-using technologies at the same time that 5G development, deployment, and usage are evolving,” the draft’s abstract says.

“Some aspects of securing 5G components and usage lack standards and guidance, making it more challenging for 5G network operators and users to know what needs to be done and how it can be accomplished,” the abstract continues. “To address these challenges, the NCCoE is collaborating with technology providers to develop example solution approaches for securing 5G networks.”

The project was developed to give organizations different examples of approaching 5G networks from a cybersecurity perspective, giving advice, identifying gaps in current 5G standards, and commercial products that can be used.

NIST is seeking comment on the draft by June 27.