NIST Seeking Comment on Cyber Framework for Manufacturing Revision
The National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) is seeking comments through May 4 on a draft revision of NISTIR 8183, the Cybersecurity Framework Manufacturing Profile, that includes subcategory enhancements established in the agency’s Framework for Improving Critical Infrastructure Cybersecurity, Version 1.1. The updates include managing cybersecurity within supply chains, self-assessing cybersecurity risk, vulnerability disclosure, system integrity, and controls for identity management.