NIST Calls for Comments on Digital Identity Guidelines

The National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) is calling for comments on four of its digital identity guidelines to improve security and privacy considerations in each document.

The documents – Special Publication (SP) 800-63-3 Digital Identity Guidelines, SP 800-63A Enrollment and Identity Proofing, SP 800-63B Authentication and Lifecycle Management, and SP 800-63C Federation and Assertions – outline identity and access management resources for agency consideration. With the revisions, NIST wrote that it will update the guidelines based on what industry and government “deem most significant for revision.”

Specifically, NIST is seeking comments in several key areas. The agency is asking members of the public and private sector for feedback on identity proofing, the use of SMS for authentication, biometric security capabilities, innovative approaches to remote identity proofing, and other additional controls to address the evolving threat landscapes.

NIST is accepting public comments through August 10.