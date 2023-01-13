The National Institutes of Health Information Technology Acquisition and Assessment Center (NITAAC) has officially appointed Brian Goodger to serve as the program’s director, according to a Jan. 11 press release.

NITAAC is the health agency’s multibillion-dollar technology acquisition organization – for which Goodger has served as the acting director of since 2021.

According to the agency, “Goodger will oversee NITAAC Federal employees and in-house contractor staff, as well as provide strategic oversight for the program’s Government-Wide Acquisition Contracts (GWACs), Assisted Acquisitions, Government-Wide Strategic Services and other initiatives related to the administration of its GWACs.”

NITAAC is authorized to award and administer three GWACs: CIO-CS, CIO-SP3 and CIO-SP3 Small Business.

According to NITAAC, these three contract vehicles can be used by any Federal civilian or Defense Department agency to acquire information technology services, solutions, and commodities from pre-qualified vendors at lower than open-market prices and in less time.

Under Goodger’s leadership as acting director, he facilitated more than $5 billion in task orders in 2021 and more than $5.2 billion in task orders in 2022, the agency said.

The program also credited Goodger with implementing NITAAC University – a resource that helps contracting officers find information to assist them in learning more about contracts and the benefits of different types of vehicles.

“I am excited about the possibilities that lie ahead for NITAAC and look forward to serving as the program’s director and continuing its long tradition of delivering exceptional customer service to our federal customers,” Goodger said.

Goodger brings years of contracting and acquisition experience to the leadership position.

He previously served as the associate director of NIH’s Office of Logistics and Acquisitions Operations from 2012 until 2022, and as the deputy director of the Department of Health and Human Services’ office of Acquisitions Management, Contracts & Grants from 2005 until 2012.