The National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA) announced last week it appointed Brett Markham as the agency’s tenth deputy director, effective immediately.

Markham, a long-time official at NGA, will work under NGA Director Vice Admiral Frank Whitworth and take on responsibility for various operational and strategic initiatives within the agency as deputy director.

Markham brings more than three decades of combined military and civilian leadership experience to the role, with 16 years spent at NGA.

Most recently Markham served as NGA’s chief of staff, where he was responsible for overseeing a wide range of functions, including the executive support staff, administrative services, logistics, personnel security, human resources, employee training and development, corporate communications, and congressional engagement.

Markham has held various other positions within NGA, including serving as the organization’s west executive and deputy associate director of operations. In these roles, he represented NGA’s leadership at the agency’s St. Louis campuses and contributed to the integration of activities across the location.