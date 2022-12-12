The National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA) is seeking information from industry on how to upgrade its Stardust program, which develops models of the Earth used for matching GPS coordinates to locations on the ground, according to a recent request for information (RFI).

NGA is seeking industry assistance both with platform services to transition modeling capabilities to the cloud, and applications services to design and development new applications software for assured positioning, navigation, timing and targeting, navigation safety, and target coordinate mensuration – “which relies on elevation, precise imagery, and geo-positioning data,” according to the RFI.

“The desired end-state architecture will have all these systems migrated to modern, cloud-based provisioning environments while using DevSecOps approaches, service-oriented architectures, modern code management tools, and current programming languages,” the RFI reads.

The purpose of the Stardust program – run by the NGA Foundation GEOINT Integrated Program Office, and partnered with the Foundation GEOINT Group within the Source Operations and Management Directorate – is to provide earth modeling capabilities.

The upgrades that NGA is looking at include modernization of geomatics IT systems and infrastructure.

In addition, the upgrades to the program will provide assessment, engineering, and micro-services development to optimize both the systems and the intended cloud environment.

Responses from industry are due on Dec. 21.