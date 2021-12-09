The National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA) has awarded General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT) a potential 10-year, $4.5 billion contract for IT and data center services.

Under this agreement, GDIT will deliver IT services supporting multiple security domains and networks, including the Intelligence Community’s cloud and desktop environments from various locations worldwide.

This contract will be executed at multiple intelligence community and Department of Defense (DoD) locations worldwide, including three NGA core sites in Springfield, Va.; St. Louis; and Arnold, Mo.

NGA had released a solicitation for the contract looking for organizations that could provide IT services and data center support for designated GEOINT operations. Task orders under the contract cover a range of IT and systems support for various security domains and networks assigned to current and future facilities worldwide.

For GDIT, the new deal with NGA follows on the heels of its recent $829.9 million award from the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) to provide all IT helpdesk services for the DIA through January 2032.