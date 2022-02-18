The United States Navy is soliciting bids from the private sector for the next iteration of a potential $4.1 billion contract vehicle for products and services that support networks onboard surface ships.

The Consolidated Afloat Networks and Enterprise Services (CANES) program allows the Navy to consolidate and replace existing afloat networks, and provide the necessary infrastructure for applications, systems, and services required to dominate the cyber warfare tactical domain.

“CANES represents a key aspect of the Navy’s modernization planning by upgrading cybersecurity, command, and control, communications and intelligence systems afloat, and by replacing unaffordable and obsolete networks,” a solicitation released Wednesday read.

The primary goals of the program are to:

Provide a secure afloat network required for Naval and Joint Operations;

Consolidate and reduce the number of afloat networks through the use of Common Computing Environment and mature cross-domain technologies;

Reduce the infrastructure footprint and associated Logistics, Sustainment, and Training costs; and

Increase reliability, security, interoperability, and application hosting to meet current and projected warfighter requirements.

The Navy said it intends to issue a Multiple Award Contract (MAC) Indefinite Delivery Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract. The MAC IDIQ contract will be an ordering period of 10 years. Proposals for the recompete of the CANES contract are due April 14, with an anticipated award date of Dec. 15.