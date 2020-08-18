Navy Eyes Cyber, Crypto in Five-Year Strategic Plan

“Information Warfare (IW) has been a part of U.S. Naval operations since the age of sail,” reads the new strategic plan from the Navy’s component to U.S. Cyber Command.

One thing that’s changed since the inaugural Navy from President John Adams’ Department of War, however, is the service branch’s 14,000 active and reserve sailors and civilians across the globe, many of whom are working on the cyber front.

The Navy’s Fleet Cyber Command/TENTH Fleet – a force of 55 commands and 40 Cyber Mission Force units across the globe – has unveiled its long-range strategic goals for the “21st century’s Information Age.”

These revised strategic goals are:

“Goal 1: Operate the Network as a Warfighting Platform”

“Goal 2: Conduct Fleet Cryptologic Warfare”

“Goal 3: Deliver Warfighting Capabilities and Effects”

“Goal 4: Accelerate Navy’s Cyber Forces”

“Goal 5: Establish and Mature Navy Space Command”

Each goal has a number of strategic initiatives included with the goal’s explanation. “Strategic Plan 2020-2025 will also serve as the foundation for a series of follow-on implementation and campaign plans,” the Navy said.