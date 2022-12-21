The Department of the Navy has awarded a five-year contract worth nearly $724 million to Amazon Web Services (AWS) that will provide the Navy with access to AWS’s commercial cloud environment, AWS Professional Services, and AWS training and certification courses.

The $723.9 million contract is a five-year, single-award, firm-fixed-price enterprise software license (ESL) blanket purchase agreement (BPA), according to the Department of Defense (DoD). Work will run for up to five years, from December 2022 through December 2028.

The news comes after DoD chose AWS as one of the providers for its Joint Warfighting Cloud Capability (JWCC) cloud contract – along with Google Support Services, Microsoft, and Oracle.

The Pentagon unveiled the awards for the highly anticipated commercial cloud computing deal on Dec. 7. The agreements comprise a three-year base with one-year options, meaning work could be conducted through 2028. Each company is only guaranteed $100,000 of business, according to the terms of the deal.

As for AWS’s contract with the Navy, the DoD said the funding will be obligated through task orders.

Earlier this month, Alvin “Tony” Plater, acting chief information security officer (CISO) at the Department of the Navy, explained that his agency looks to industry providers – such as AWS – for innovation.

“The public-private partnership is extremely important, and strategically at the Department of Navy. There’s been a recognition that the industry are the innovators, they’re creating our technological advantage. So, from a strategic perspective, it’s a priority,” Plater said.