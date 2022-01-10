Arlington, Va.-based Falconwood has won a $240 million task order from the U.S. Navy for a range of tech-focused work, the company announced.

The task order is for Engineering & Logistics Contractor Support Services (E&L CSS) for the Program Executive Office for Digital and Enterprise Services (PEO Digital), which is part of the Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR). PEO Digital oversees enterprise-wide programs to provide IT services to sailors at sea and Marines in the field, the company said.

Work under the task order focuses on digital transformation services; cloud services including strategy, transition planning, and engineering; modern service delivery; enterprise IT architecture; data center optimization; transport architecture; and network operations support.

The task order is part of the Navy Seaport NxG contract and features a period of performance of one year, plus four option years.