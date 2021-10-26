The Naval District Washington (NDW) has awarded Verizon Public Sector a $78 million task order through the Federal government’s Enterprise Infrastructure Solutions contract vehicle to modernize its telecommunications infrastructure.

The NDW is “the regional provider of common operating support to naval installations within a 100-mile radius of the Pentagon,” according to the Commander, Navy Installations Command website. The region spans more than 4,000 square miles, including Washington, D.C., and counties in Maryland and Virginia.

The $78 million award aims to update NDW’s Time Division Multiplexing voice platform to a hosted Internet Protocol Voice Service at the agency’s Indian Head, Md. facility. This will allow NDW’s voice services to be connected through the internet, as opposed to a cable or wiring.

“Verizon’s managed and professional services capabilities are leading the way when it comes to the Federal government’s transition from legacy infrastructure to the indispensable partnership and innovative solutions Verizon delivers,” Jennifer Chronis, senior vice president of public sector at Verizon, said in a press release. “This award builds on our recent wins with the U.S. Department of Defense and U.S. Department of Labor and serves as another example of how Verizon is the market leader when it comes to public sector digital transformation.”

In addition to upgrading NDW’s voice services, Verizon will also be staffing critical positions at NDW’s Regional Operations Center.

“These Verizon personnel will help handle and track catastrophic events and will also staff positions critical to maintaining NDW’s regional cybersecurity accreditation,” the release says. “Other IT support includes Application Intrusion Detection, Network Engineering, and Risk Management Framework Validation.”