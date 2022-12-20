NASA has awarded a $516.9 million financial support services contract to Aeyon subsidiary MM Technologies to help modernize the agency’s financial management system.

Under the contract – which is a performance-based single-award indefinite delivery indefinite quantity contract – MM Technologies will provide financial management consulting services to NASA for its missions, programs, and projects.

Specifically, MM Technologies will provide resource/financial management, accounting, quality assurance services, travel and conference administration, financial management business information services, and special financial analyses.

This work will extend across seven of the ten NASA centers:

Armstrong Flight Research Center in Edwards Air Force Base, California;

Ames Research Center in Mountain View, California;

Glenn Research Center in Cleveland, Ohio;

Kennedy Space Center in Merritt Island, Florida;

Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas;

Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Alabama; and

Stennis Space Center near Bay St. Louis, Mississippi

“This milestone contract affirms that agencies continue to turn to Aeyon for our ability to unlock financial management efficiencies at scale by standardizing key processes, consolidating financial contracts, and ensuring audibility,” Sunny Singh, President, and CEO of Aeyon, said in a press release.

The contract is part of a multi-year initiative to streamline NASA’s procurement of its product service lines. Work for the contract began on Dec. 1 with a 90-day phase-in period, followed by a two-year base period, three two-year option periods, and a six-month option to extend the services period exercised at NASA’s discretion, according to NASA.