NASA awarded a $2.5 billion IT and telecommunications services contract for Advanced Enterprise Global Information Technology Solutions (AEGIS) to Leidos, according to an agency announcement.

The 10-year contract will provide NASA centers and facilities with telecommunications, cloud, and data center services.

“The contract is designed to provide a seamless communications infrastructure that encompasses both wide-area and center local-area networks while supporting cybersecurity, collaboration tools, emergency and early warning systems, telephony, cabling, and radio systems,” NASA’s press release says.

NASA’s Office of the Chief Information Officer will manage the contract, which begins on Sept. 1 and extends through August 31, 2031. The contract offers both fixed-price services and indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity components.

The AEGIS contract will replace the NASA Integrated Communications Services (NICS) contract, which previously provided these IT services for the agency.