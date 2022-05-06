National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) Chief Information Officer Swarnali Haldar will be stepping down from her position at the end of July after nearly a decade of service in the department.

Haldar has served as CIO at NARA since 2014 and before that, she served as the deputy CIO for nearly a year. During her tenure, Haldar led programs and projects that allow NARA customers –

researchers, U.S. citizens, archivists, genealogists, members of Congress, Federal agencies, and records managers – to access permanently preserve digitized information and tools. She also directed the development of strategies to enhance and support NARA’s records management capabilities.

Before joining NARA, Haldar served as CIO for the Department of Agriculture’s Foreign Agricultural Service.

“Swarnali Haldar… will be retiring from Federal service effective July 31, 2022. During her tenure, she provided vision and leadership for the National Archives’ information technology modernization and digital transformation,” NARA noted in a post announcing her retirement.

NARA’s current deputy CIO, Sheena Burrell, will step in as CIO and executive for information services following Haldar’s departure.