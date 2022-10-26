Drew Myklegard has been named Deputy Federal Chief Information Officer (CIO) – dropping the “acting” portion of the title that he assumed earlier this year, according to his LinkedIn post on Oct. 26.

He became acting Deputy Federal CIO earlier this year following the retirement of Deputy Federal CIO Maria Roat.

Myklegard began his Federal career in the Army National Guard in 2006, and most recently worked for the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) for nearly nine years focused on engineering and innovation work. He also served for 15 months as senior advisor to the CIO at VA.

“Almost a year ago, I took a big leap to leave VA to work with Federal CIO Clare Martorana and the OFCIO team. It’s been a wild ride, and a once in a lifetime opportunity,” Myklegard said on his LinkedIn account. “I’m grateful to continue working with this team, as the Deputy Federal CIO.”

According to Myklegard, his job in the Office of Management and Budget includes working directly with the CIO on three vertical portfolios that include software engineering, data and analytics, and Veteran Experience portfolio. He helps to oversee a team of more than 1,800 employees and contractors.