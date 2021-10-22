Only 25 percent of jobs in the technology industry and less than 20 percent of all tech leadership positions are held by women – but General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT) is leading the charge to provide the knowledge and tools to change that.

Join GDIT and key technology partners on Tuesday, October 26, for the fourth annual Women + Technology event . The one-day, interactive virtual event will feature four main-stage sessions, nine breakout sessions, extensive networking opportunities, and insights from more than 50 tech leaders.

“Women are leaving the workforce in record numbers. GDIT recognizes the importance of empowering women in technology and creating a workplace where all employees want to stay and grow in their careers,” said Amy Gilliland, President, GDIT. “As people reevaluate their careers, employers must challenge themselves to think differently to create environments that recognize outcomes over hours and provide the flexibility and support employees need today.”

Attendees will hear from keynote speaker, Melissa Arnot Reid, co-founder of the Juniper Fund, and six-time Everest summiteer. Melissa will explore the ways women are constantly “climbing mountains to reach their full potential.” She will highlight the challenges women face in the workplace and provide their allies the tools to help women overcome those challenges.

The program will also cover the role of allyship, how to perform under pressure, and the power of positivity, along with tech sessions focused on secure supply chain, digital modernization, and artificial intelligence. Highlighted speakers include:

Melissa Adamson, Head of America’s Public Sector Strategic Partnerships, Google Cloud

Mayra Andujar-Gonzalez, Technology Development Branch Chief, Department of State

Rona Bunn, Chief Information Officer, Department of Commerce

Sheryl Bunton, Senior Vice President, Chief Information Officer, Gulfstream Aerospace

Erin Collard, Associate Deputy Assistant Administrator for Environmental Information, Environmental Protection Agency

Amy Gilliland, President, GDIT

Jenn Gustetic, Director, Early State Innovations and Partnership, National Aeronautics and Space Administration

Maria Roat, Deputy Chief Information Officer, U.S. Office of Management and Budget (Invited)

Mike Thibault, Head Coach, Washington Mystics

Women + Technology will take place on October 26 from 9:30 – 5:00 p.m. EDT and is free to all attendees. Check out the full program and speaker faculty, and register today.