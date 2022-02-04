Steven McAndrews has left his position as director of Federal cybersecurity at the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) to take on a new role as deputy CIO at the Department of Energy’s National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA).

McAndrews started his new job on Feb. 1, according to his LinkedIn post, calling it “an exciting new chapter in my career.”

“My deepest thanks to my OMB colleagues and leadership, and so many others that have supported me throughout these last two years,” McAndrews said. “I am so proud of all we achieved!”

Prior to his latest role at OMB, McAndrews also served as the agency’s senior policy advisor.

McAndrews has also served as an IT security specialist at both the Department of Homeland Security and the U.S. Census Bureau. Additionally, he served as the vulnerability management lead at the U.S. Census Bureau.

McAndrews also served as a cybersecurity noncommissioned officer at the U.S. Army Reserve for almost three years.

In his new role, McAndrews will work with CIO James Wolff, who also left OMB to come to NNSA in July 2021.