Many Feds Can’t Keep Pace With Evolving Multi-Cloud Cyber, Study Finds

While the Federal government has been focused on modernizing its technology infrastructure and legacy systems, COVID-19 has forced agencies to transform at warp speed, particularly when it comes to cloud. However, as agencies deploy new cloud solutions, cybersecurity needs to keep pace.

A new report from MeriTalk, underwritten by General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT), found that 83 percent of Federal cyber leaders say their agency is increasing multi-cloud adoption to support telework and mission needs related to COVID-19.

While agencies rely more on cloud computing, 42 percent say they are trying to adapt cybersecurity strategies accordingly, but say it’s not fast enough for evolving cloud environments. The report found that roughly half of multi-cloud users are taking steps to secure their environments, including deploying cloud-enabled cybersecurity capabilities, increasing data redundancy, automating scaling, and automating DevSecOps.

“Agency cyber leaders need to include a successful multi-cloud cybersecurity strategy, and take steps to prioritize visibility, scalability, resiliency, and secure access across their multi-cloud environments,” said Dr. Matthew McFadden, Director, Cyber, GDIT.

When leaders were asked to grade their agency’s multi-cloud cybersecurity posture, only a quarter gave their agency an “A.” Top challenges cited include budget constraints, difficulty meeting regulatory requirements, lack of skilled workforce, lack of sufficient cybersecurity solutions baked in, and an increased attack surface.

To make their environments more secure, Feds say they need consistency across cloud platforms, automated security policies, and a deeper understanding of their current environments.

To help agencies achieve secure multi-cloud environments, the report provides three key recommendations: focus on agility, centralize management, and elect an automation team captain. Feds suggested agencies keep their eyes on the future and work to bake cybersecurity into their multi-cloud adoption strategies and deployments.

