The Department of Defense (DoD) has appointed Travis Langster, the vice president and general manager of COMSPOC, to serve as the principal director of DoD space policy.

Langster will serve within the office of the deputy assistant secretary of defense for space and missile defense. In this role, Langster will work to support the mission of overseeing space, nuclear weapons, electromagnetic warfare, etc.

Langster brings nearly 25 years of extensive experience in commercial and government space sectors, including satellite manufacturing, software development, systems engineering, space operations centers, and the delivery of mission-critical national security space systems.

He currently serves as the vice president and general manager of COMSPOC. Before, he served as the vice president and general manager for AGI’s Space Situational Awareness Business Unit, where he was responsible for developing strategy and implementing solutions that enable spaceflight safety, space situational awareness, and space traffic management through commercial and government partnerships and collaboration.