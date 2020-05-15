Justice Department CISO to Discuss Telework Security on May 20

Before the COVID-19 outbreak, just 40 percent of Federal and only 4 percent of State and Local government employees were authorized to telework. But since then, the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) is mandating that Federal agencies maximize telework across the nation, and many SLGs are doing the same. Embracing telework – and doing it right – is a government-wide priority.

But as governments urgently provide workers the necessary tech resources to operate remotely, they also face the need to defend expanded attack surfaces, and implement necessary identity and access security controls. Telework enablement and necessary security adjustments need go hand in hand – and as quickly as possible.

Ward said at an event late last year that DoJ would focus on Zero Trust and identity and access management pilots in fiscal 2020. That’s of particular interest now because Zero Trust Architecture is one model that can effectively enhance security in this perimeter-less environment.

The Federal government still has a long way to travel on the path to Zero Trust. Last fall, MeriTalk conducted a study that showed 93 percent of Federal agencies have implemented at least one security solution that maps to a Zero Trust strategy, but that only one-third of agencies have activated a full Zero Trust model.

