Jeff Seaton Named Acting CIO at NASA

Following the retirement of former CIO Renee Wynn on April 30, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) selected former deputy CIO Jeff Seaton to fill the role as acting CIO.

NASA has not released details on whether Seaton will transition to the permanent role of CIO, or if the agency is still seeking a different candidate for that position. A NASA official confirmed to MeriTalk in January that Wynn was set to retire at the end of March, and it is also unclear why she stayed in the position for an additional month.

Seaton previously served as CIO at NASA’s Langley Research Center from 2011 until 2018, where he led improvements in the department’s effectiveness and accountability prior to joining headquarters as deputy CIO. In his new post, Seaton will oversee NASA’s IT and cyber efforts, including the agency’s strategic plan.