JAIC Utilizing Cloud-as-a-Service to Shape AI Adoption

The Defense Department’s (DoD) Joint Artificial Intelligence Center (JAIC) continues to work toward accelerating AI adoption through leveraging cloud and using its Joint Common Foundation (JCF).

Speaking during the Jumpstarting AI Using Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) webinar today, Chief of JAIC’s Infrastructure and Platform Division Col. Sang Han detailed how the agency is using Cloud-as-a-Service to shape its approach to AI and machine learning (ML). According to Col. Han, JAIC looked at cloud in two ways.

“First, cloud to provide us the immediate Infrastructure-as-a-Service and platform to start AI/ML development,” Col. Han said. “Secondly, we looked at Cloud-as-a-Service for stability, a cloud agnostic environment.”

JAIC, Col. Han says, wants to use AI and ML technology in a flexible manner to boost public/private partnerships, as well as advance JAIC mission objectives across multiple branches of DoD. Part of this starts with the JCF.

“Rather than having duplicative infrastructure tools and having to go with trying to bring all these tools into separate environments, going through cybersecurity exceptions to onboard new tools we’re trying to lower that barrier,” Col. Han said. “In this Joint Common Foundation … developers will have easier access to tools, common infrastructure, [and] be able to get access to data that are spread out across different silos.”