JAIC Seeks AI Information for Humanitarian Assistance Initiative

The Department of Defense’s (DoD) Joint Artificial Intelligence Center (JAIC) is seeking information to conduct market research on AI and other emerging technologies.

In a request for information (RFI), JAIC wants to “identify industry partners with emerging and promising technologies” to support its Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) National Mission Initiative (NMI).

Additionally, JAIC HADR is “primarily interested in industry solutions that deal with drone platforms, sensors, edge AI processing, and detection algorithms/models as well as the training data and pipelines that could provide the capability to fly to a pre-determined location/area, find people and manmade objects (through onboard edge processing), and cue analysts to look at detections sent via a datalink to a control station.”

For the initiative, JAIC wants drone manufacturers to work with AI and software companies to develop drones that are capable of edge processing for detection in various visual conditions such as haze, clouds, salinity, various temperatures, worldwide climates, fire, and other obstacles.

Responses for the RFI are due Jan. 20, 2020.