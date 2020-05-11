JAIC Looking for Tech to Improve Data for Aircraft AI

The Department of Defense (DoD) Joint Artificial Intelligence Center (JAIC) is seeking better data management for AI-based predictive maintenance on aircrafts, according to a May 7 request for information (RFI).

DoD uses AI to predict maintenance and repair needs on its aircrafts. According to the RFI, JAIC seeks an interested partner to improve this ability for T700 engines and H-60 aircrafts. Using those two aircraft models at pathfinder, JAIC wrote in the RFI that the program could boost the “accuracy and completeness of historical aircraft data and maintenance action” to improve predictive capabilities.

The pathfinder T700 engines and H-60 aircrafts have also struggled with both receiving and assessing real-time accurate and complete information on the aircrafts, developing models that are trained on past data and can be applied to real-time data to make predictions, and providing field maintainers and planners that trusted model outputs.

To overcome these challenges, JAIC is seeking a partner to help them “to achieve timely and trusted model outputs that accurately predict engine maintenance and servicing.” Specifically, the RFI requests help with:

Data collection, curation, and connection to produce holistic and historical data on the pathfinder aircrafts;

Development and training of AI models that accurately predict maintenance requirements;

Establishing a near real-time and automated transmittal of holistic data; and

Providing a visual representation of model output, to be integrated with existing tools and dashboards.

The holistic view of aircraft data will include information on how the flight was flown, maintenance records, weather, and other information to help predict maintenance needs, the RFI states.

Responses to the RFI are due by June 8.