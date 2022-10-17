The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is seeking out a tool that will aid its procurement teams by automating the solicitation evaluation process.

According to a request for information (RFI), the IRS Office of the Chief Procurement Officer (OCPO) wants to acquire and implement technology that is commercial-off-the-shelf, and FedRAMP (Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program) certified.

The IRS OCPO oversees three contract writing systems that must conform to the Federal Acquisition Regulation: Procurement for Public Sector, Contract Lifecycle Management for the Bureau of Engraving and Printing, and Procurement Request Information System Management for the Treasury Department.

“The contracting teams ensure that IT requirements are effectively acquired, using a wide variety of contractual vehicles . . . and managed within the guidelines, policies, and procedures prescribed by Federal laws and regulations,” the RFI read. “Using sound procurement practices with integrity and fairness, the contracting professionals utilize best practices to provide customers with value-add solutions on-time and within budget.”

According to the IRS, the perfect automation tool would integrate several core features like document management, auditing, reporting, and analytics as well as automated scoring using artificial intelligence.

The RFI specifically requests that the technology proposed by vendors accomplish the following: