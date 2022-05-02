Several industry groups have written to Congress urging the allocation of additional funding for technology modernization across the Federal government as part of the fiscal year (FY) 2023 budget and by meeting or exceeding the budget request for the Technology Modernization Fund (TMF) for 2023.

The groups are requesting that the Federal government sustain support for Federal IT transformation and investments in modern commercial solutions through exceeding or meeting the full requested $300 million for TMF.

“It has never been more important to advance Federal information technology by providing sustained investment,” the groups wrote. “We write to support the continuation of efforts necessary to improve agencies’ efficiency and ability to fulfill their missions and the effectiveness with which the Federal government serves Americans, while also protecting Federal systems and sensitive data through modernized technology.”

After the TMF program received an $1 billion infusion in FY2021, by way of the American Rescue Plan, the program received no new funding in the FY2022 omnibus bill that was signed in March.

The groups also say that additional funding should be provided for agencies just starting their zero trust journeys.

“Sustainable, strategic, and long-term investment in and leadership on modernizing Federal IT is vital and our industries stand ready to work and support efforts to help transform the Federal government’s technology posture,” the coalition wrote.

Among the organizations that signed onto the letter include: the Alliance for Digital Innovation, The Center for Procurement Advocacy, Computing Technology Industry Association, Information Technology Industry Council, National Defense Industrial Association, The Professional Services Council, Security Industry Association, Software & Information Industry Association, and TechNet.