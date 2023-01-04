Illumio, a provider of zero trust segmentation (ZTS) technologies, said today that its Illumio Government Cloud offering has received FedRAMP (Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program) In Process designation at a Moderate Impact Level, under the sponsorship of the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Office of Inspector General.

The Illumio Government Cloud offering includes the company’s Illumio Core and Illumio Endpoint offerings. The company said that the Government Cloud offering “stops breaches from spreading across servers and endpoints with Zero Trust Segmentation.”

“Attacks are still finding their way inside the network, past prevention and detection tools, where they often spread undetected to reach critical assets and infrastructure,” the company said. “ZTS is a modern security approach that contains and minimizes the impact of breaches.”

“Unlike prevention and detection technologies, ZTS contains the spread of breaches across the hybrid attack surface by continually visualizing how workloads and devices are communicating, creating granular policies which only allow wanted and necessary communication, and automatically isolating breaches to restrict lateral movement proactively or during an active attack,” the company said.

The company cited figures showing that Illumio ZTS offerings reduce the spread of ransomware, save millions in application downtime, and greatly speed up recovery times.

“Bolstering national cyber resilience is a top Federal priority,” commented Gary Barlet, Federal Field CTO at Illumio. “As more eyes turn to defending our critical infrastructure, Zero Trust Segmentation remains a strategic, and federally-backed mandate for agencies looking to shore up critical assets and to stop the spread of attacks throughout an organization or agency.”

“Zero Trust Segmentation is a fundamental pillar of any Zero Trust strategy, and Illumio is the industry-defining leader in the space, helping the largest organizations, including more than 15 of the Fortune 100, stop breaches from spreading to dramatically reduce agencies’ risk,” Barlet said.