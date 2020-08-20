ICE Failing to Analyze Detainee Complaint Data, GAO Says

According to a new Government Accountability Office (GAO) report, the Department of Homeland Security’s Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency doesn’t comprehensively analyze inspection or complaint information to identify trends, and doesn’t have assurance that complaints are addressed.

In fiscal year 2019, most of ICE’s facilities that house adults for over 72-hour periods underwent inspections with smaller facilities doing self-assessments. Despite ICE identifying deficiencies through its inspections and having various mechanisms for receiving and addressing detention-related complaints from detainees, ICE does not comprehensively analyze them to identify trends or record all inspection results in a way that’s conducive to analysis, GAO said.

“By regularly conducting such analyses, ICE could identify and address potential trends in complaints,” the report said. “Additionally, ICE does not have reasonable assurance that Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) field offices—which oversee and manage detention facilities—address and record outcomes of detention-related complaints referred to them for resolution, or do so in a timely manner.”

GAO made six recommendations for ICE, all of which the agency agreed with: