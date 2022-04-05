The Federal government’s six integrated awards environments (IAEs) successfully renumbered their systems from using the Data Universal Numbering System for all entities looking to work with the Federal government needing a unique entity identifier (UEI), a General Services Administration (GSA) spokesperson confirmed to MeriTalk today.

The IAEs all were scheduled to undergo the change at different intervals between April 1 and April 4. The GSA spokesperson said the change was successful and entities had already begun requesting their new UEIs.

“Within the first hours, we saw users successfully request their Unique Entity ID by going through the new entity validation process,” a GSA spokesperson said. “We have also seen users successfully use the new business process to create FSD (Federal Service Desk) tickets directly through SAM.gov to request support for their entity validation (i.e. no match found, change of name, change of address, or validating the entity hierarchy). The IAE team is monitoring all operational and performance metrics.”

The Federal government’s IAEs are SAM.gov, the Electronic subcontracting reporting system (ESRS), the Federal Awardee Performance and Integrity Information System (FAPIIS), Contractor Performance Assessment Reporting System (CPARS), the Federal Data Procurement System (FDPS), and the Federal Funding and Transparency Act Subaward Reporting System (FSRS).

According to the agency spokesperson, SAM.gov – which was scheduled to be down until April 4 at 9 a.m. EST – came back online eight hours earlier on April 3 at 8 p.m. EST.