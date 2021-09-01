The National Security Agency (NSA) has tapped Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) to deliver high-performance computing (HPC) technology as a service solution.

The 10-year, $2 billion contract will enable NSA to harness its AI and data needs more efficiently to create insights, accurate forecasting, and analysis capabilities. HPE will deliver the HPC technology as a service through its GreenLake platform.

“Implementing artificial intelligence, machine learning, and analytics capabilities on massive sets of data increasingly requires HPC systems,” Justin Hotard, senior vice president and general manager, HPC and Mission Critical Solutions at HPE, said in a release. “By using the HPE GreenLake platform, which delivers secure on-premises solutions as a service, the NSA is gaining industry-leading HPC solutions to tackle a range of complex data needs, but with a flexible, as a service experience.”

In a press release, HPE said the new service includes a combination of HPE Apollo systems and HPE ProLiant servers, which HPE says ingest and process high volumes of data and support deep learning and artificial intelligence capabilities. During the contract period, HPE will build and manage the complete solution that will be hosted at a QTS data center.

HPE noted that the new service will go into use starting in 2022.