Both the House and Senate today approved a continuing resolution that will fund Federal government operations through December 3, with President Biden expected to sign off on the measure.

The 11th-hour votes in both houses of Congress will avert a partial shutdown of Federal government operations that had been set to take effect at midnight – which marks the end of the government’s 2021 fiscal year.

The Senate approved the continuing funding resolution by a vote of 65-35, while the House approved the measure by a reported tally of 254-175.

The short-term funding measure features, among other items, $28 billion for hurricane and wildfire relief, and money for resettlement of Afghan refugees.

