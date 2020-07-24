House Members Praise France Phasing Out Huawei
Four Republican members of the House of Representatives praised the news, originally reported by Reuters on July 22, that France will phase out the China-based company Huawei out of its 5G networks by 2028.
“The decision by France to phase out Huawei from its networks is welcome news,” Reps. Greg Walden, R-Ore., Bob Latta, R-Ohio, Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Wash., and Brett Guthrie, R-Kent., all members of the House Energy and Commerce Committee, said in a joint statement.
The French cybersecurity agency ANSSI (Agence nationale de la sécurité des systèmes d’information) did not confirm the report in the Reuters story. ANSSI did not reply to a request for confirmation from MeriTalk by the time of publication.
The Reuters report follows a July 14 announcement from the United Kingdom that said the U.K. will ban the use of equipment made by Huawei from 5G wireless networks in the country beginning in 2027.