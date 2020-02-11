House Members Debate Outlines Of Draft Bill on Autonomous Vehicle Tech

Members of the House Consumer Protection and Commerce Subcommittee today discussed several major themes of draft legislation that aims to evolve the Federal government’s role in regulating the development of autonomous vehicle (AV) technology, and expanding the ability of industry to do more AV technology testing.

Rep. Frank Pallone, D-N.J., chairman of the full House Energy and Commerce Committee, said legislators are working on a draft bill that “would help ensure these life-saving technologies can be safely deployed,” and that the process aims to gather bipartisan support in both houses of Congress.

Rep. Greg Walden, R-Ore., ranking member of the full committee, said he was anxiously awaiting “consensus” on a process to reach a bipartisan agreement on the legislation. The House approved AV tech legislation in 2017, but that bill never made it through the Senate. “It takes compromise” not only among lawmakers but on the part of industry groups who worked against the 2017 legislation, Walden said. “Work with us, let’s get it done this year,” the congressman said.

Based on discussion at today’s hearing, major components of the legislation under discussion appear to be: