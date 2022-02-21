The newly established House Digital Service team is hiring for three technology positions, including a product manager, user experience designer, and software engineer.

The three tech specialists would be “founding” members of the House Digital Service team, according to the job listings posted on the website for the House of Representatives.

Chief Administrative Officer Catherine Szpindor announced the launch of the new team in January, which will be comprised of technology experts who will help improve members’ access to innovative technology tools.

The product manager will be responsible for leading cross-functional teams to deliver user-centered products through agile methodologies and modern software development practices. The salary for the product manager is $154,039.

The user experience designer will need to “drive research activities, derive insights, generate concepts, communicate those concepts visually, and work with developers and product managers to build and test them.”

The software engineer will be a “catalyst to solve large, complex problems” and should be comfortable solving technical problems by writing code, explaining technical design architecture to others, and leading organizational strategy and change.

The salary range for the user experience designer and software engineer is $137,965 to $154,039. The deadline to apply to all three positions is March 9.