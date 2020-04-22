HHS Won’t Release Cyber OIG Reports During Pandemic

The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) is not releasing the text of its cybersecurity audits during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic citing increased cyber activity.

“Due to the current public health emergency and increased cyber activity, we are only posting the title of our cybersecurity audits,” the agency states in the body of an April 21 report.

The department didn’t reveal when they would return to posting the full body of the audits or if audits from this period will be retroactively released. The title of the April 21 report is “HHS Operating Division Needs to Improve Information Technology Continuity Planning.”