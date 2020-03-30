Have a Laugh on Us with the Telework Blues!

Humor is hard to find these days, but cracking a smile now and again is still important to good mental health.

With that lofty goal in mind, we invite you to watch latest remake of a great old Willie Dixon blues song that captures a flavor of our last couple weeks of teleworking, and maybe it does for you too.

Ready for some more music while you work from home? Check out the 300Brand work-from-home playlist, and remember if your dog starts howling, you’re probably singing along too loudly!

Work from Home Playlist!