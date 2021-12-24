With the holiday season upon us, we at MeriTalk wanted to spread some holiday cheer. We’ve gathered up photos of our furry friends dressed in festive attire, meeting Santa, or just enjoying some winter weather.

One of the silver linings of this year has been being able to spend even more time with our telework coworkers – we know they’ve enjoyed the extra attention (and treats). Whether your telework coworkers have fur, feathers, fins, scales, or are just regular old humans, we hope you’ve enjoyed spending extra time with them, too.