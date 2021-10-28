The U.S. General Services Administration’s (GSA) 10x organization has announced a new round of project funding and investment priorities for the fiscal year 2022, and is seeking new project ideas from Federal employees.

The new investment priorities for the program align with Biden-Harris administration priorities, including addressing the climate crisis, promoting equity in public service, and increasing engagement between the government and the public.

“With 10x, we are harnessing the creativity of the federal workforce to address the big challenges in our country – because oftentimes the best ideas come from those who work most closely to the problem,” said GSA Administrator Robin Carnahan in a press release.

10x regularly crowdsources ideas from Federal employees and then directs resources to the development of those projects. In April 2021, 10x selected 22 new ideas with an overarching goal of improving how the Federal government uses technology to serve citizens better.

“We’re looking forward to a new round of submissions for projects that respond to the needs of the American people, prepare for the climate challenges of the future, and ensure that all members of the public have equitable access to services and information,” Carnahan said.

All Federal employees are eligible to submit their ideas from now through November 16. The organization predicts it will finalize the next list funded projects in of projects in early 2022, and kick off phase one of the projects by March 2022.