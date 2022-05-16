The General Services Administration (GSA) has updated its request for proposals (RFPs) for its Polaris small business-focused governmentwide acquisition contract (GWAC) vehicle, and is looking for industry feedback on the changes before reopening the RFPs.

The Polaris contract aims to build equity in Federal procurement. The GWAC will focus more on emerging technologies such as AI, automation, distributed ledger technology, edge computing, and immersive technology, while also furthering the Biden administration’s efforts on diversity, equity, inclusion, and accessibility.

GSA temporarily paused the RFPs in April, after receiving feedback related to the evaluation of joint ventures under Polaris. While the pause still remains in effect, a new May 12 solicitation from GSA said it anticipates releasing another amendment in June with a new deadline for proposals.

The planned updates would require at least one primary relevant experience project or emerging technology relevant experience project to be a Women-Owned Small Business (WOSB) member of the joint venture.

Another update requires offers from mentor-protégé joint ventures to have at least one primary relevant experience project or emerging technology relevant experience project be from the protégé, with no more than three primary relevant experience projects from the mentor.

Joint venture offerors will also be required to submit a document detailing the previous experience held by each partner, as well as any previous work of the joint venture itself.

GSA wants interested parties to provide feedback on the draft changes to Polaris@gsa.gov by May 23.