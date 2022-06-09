The General Services Administration (GSA) announced on June 7 that its use of Verified Products Portals (VPP) is helping to strengthen Federal supply chains.

Originally launched in 2020, the VPP technology is used in Federal supply chains to monitor and remove products from unauthorized suppliers. Through the use of VPP tech, GSA said it’s been able to remove approximately 75,000 items offered by unauthorized suppliers from GSA Advantage as part of a pilot test.

Sonny Hashmi, Federal Acquisition Service Commissioner at GSA, detailed how the process has helped to improve supply chain security.

“This new process is a big win for the federal supply chain and our industry partners,” he said. “We’ve reduced the risk of customers purchasing counterfeit, fraudulent, or otherwise illegitimate products. This promotes fair competition in the federal marketplace and improves our customers ability to purchase with confidence.”

The agency said it will continue to utilize the portal technology to monitor GSA Advantage and work with manufacturers and wholesalers to improve security of the Federal supply chain.